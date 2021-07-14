Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Bruce Weber

Male model Jason Boyce claimed in a lawsuit obtained by the New York Post and The Blast in December 2017 that he was sexually harassed by the famed photographer during a photo shoot in New York City in December 2014. Weber, who is known for his ad campaigns for Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, allegedly removed Boyce’s underwear and later placed his hand over the model’s genitals. Boyce claimed that Weber also kissed him on the lips. Weber’s rep did not immediately respond for comment.