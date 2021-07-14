Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Bryan Singer

The director was sued in December 2017 for allegedly raping Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003 when he was only 17. In the complaint obtained by Us Weekly, Sanchez-Guzman claimed that he had been invited to a party on Lester Waters‘ yacht where he met Singer. The director then offered to give him a tour. “During this tour, Singer lured Cesar into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex,” the lawsuit reads. “Cesar refused and then Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex.” Singer “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end,” a representative for him told Us Weekly in a statement.