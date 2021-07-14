Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Casey Affleck

The Oscar winner was accused of sexual misconduct on the set of his mockumentary I’m Still Here back in 2010, which ultimately led to his settling of two civil lawsuits. Affleck stayed mum on the topic until an August 2018 interview when he told the Associated Press, “[I’m Still Here] was an unprofessional environment and, you know, the buck had to stop with me being one of the producers, and I have to accept responsibility for that and that was a mistake. I contributed to that unprofessional environment and I tolerated that kind of behavior from other people and I wish that I hadn’t. And I regret a lot of that. I really did not know what I was responsible for as the boss. I don’t even know if I thought of myself as the boss. But I behaved in a way and allowed others to behave in a way that was really unprofessional. And I’m sorry.”