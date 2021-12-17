Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Chris Noth

Shortly after And Just Like That premiered in December 2021, two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them in the 2000s and 2010s. One woman told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the alleged incident occurred at the actor’s Los Angeles apartment in 2004, when she was in her 20s. The second accuser claimed the Sex and the City alum “totally violated” her in New York City in 2015, three years after he married Tara Wilson.

The TV star denied the “categorically false” accusations in a statement to Us at the time before Peloton scrapped their Mr. Big-inspired ad, which Noth starred in. Zoe Lister-Jones later claimed that Noth was “inappropriate” and “drunk” while she guest-starred on Law & Order, penning a lengthy Instagram statement praising the women who “bravely” shared their stories.