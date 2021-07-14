Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Danny Masterson

Five women have accused the actor of sexual misconduct after Bobbette Riales, who dated The Ranch star in the early 2000s, tweeted in December 2017, claiming that he “repeatedly raped” her. “I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well,” Riales tweeted also tagging Chrissie Bixler, one of the other women who previously accused Masterson of rape. Masterson has been under investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since March when four women, including Chrissie, claimed he raped them. Netflix fired the actor from his show. The former That ‘70s Show star has formerly denied all previous allegations. “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson told Us Weekly in a statement. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”