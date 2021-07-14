Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Drake Bell

The former Nickelodeon star was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in July 2021 after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The Drake & Josh alum was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to the victim in 2017, ahead of a scheduled concert in Cleveland, Ohio. In her statement to the court, the victim referred to Bell as a “monster” and said his crimes were “disgusting.” She also accused him of grooming her.

“I just want to say today that I accept this claim because my conduct was wrong,” Bell said during the hearing. “I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I take this matter very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

As part of his sentence, Bell cannot have any contact with the victim. His case, which was adjudicated in Ohio, will also be referred to California, where he lives. The probation department there will determine whether he will need to register as a sex offender.