Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Ed Westwick

Kristina Cohen was first to make a claim against the Gossip Girl actor on November 6, 2017. The actress posted on her Facebook page and then later filed a police report against him with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming he had raped her three years prior. Westwick denied the allegations in an Instagram post. “I do not know this woman,” he wrote. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.” Actress Aurélie Wynn came forward on November 8, 2017, also taking to Facebook to detail an alleged encounter of sexual assault she had with the actor. Westwick denied this allegation as well, saying he has “absolutely not … had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” and said he was cooperating with the authorities in order to clear his name.