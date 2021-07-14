Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Eric Schneiderman

Four women – two of whom spoke out on record, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam – accused New York’s attorney general of “nonconsensual physical violence” in an expose published in the New Yorker on May 7, 2018. In a statement, Schneiderman told Us Weekly, “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.” Shortly afterward he released a statement announcing his resignation. “In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”