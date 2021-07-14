Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Garrison Keillor

Syndicated radio host Garrison Keillor confirmed in November 2018 that he was let go by Minnesota Public Radio after allegations of harassment surfaced against him. In an email to the Associated Press, Keillor claimed that his employment was terminated “over a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.” MPR President Jon McTaggart said in a statement saying that the network believes “this decision is the right thing to do and is necessary to continue to earn the trust of our audience, employees and supporters of our public service.”