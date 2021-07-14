Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Gary Goddard

ER star Anthony Edwards wrote an essay on Medium, titled “Yes Mom, There is Something Wrong: From Victim to Survivor,” on November 10, 2017, about his alleged encounters with the producer. “I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years,” he wrote. “22 years ago, I happened to run into Gary Goddard … I was able to express my outrage at what he had done. He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help. I felt a temporary sense of relief. I say temporary because when Goddard appeared in the press four years ago for alleged sexual abuse, my rage resurfaced.” Goddard’s publicist released a statement to Deadline later that day saying, “I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf.”