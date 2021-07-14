Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Gene Simmons

The Kiss guitarist issued a statement in December 2017 denying allegations that he groped and made unwanted advances toward a radio personality in November. A woman filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that Simmons grabbed her hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee” before she removed it. The lawsuit also states that he turned standard interview questions “into sexual innuendos,” which made the plaintiff extremely uncomfortable. She also claims he touched her behind. “Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media,” Simmons said in a statement to Us on December 16. “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.” The alleged victim and the KISS frontman later reached a settlement, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.