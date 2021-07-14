Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Harvey Weinstein

More than 70 women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Angelina Jolie have accused the former studio head of sexual harassment or assault. In the wake of the allegations, Weinstein was fired from his own company and expelled by the Television Academy, and his wife of 10 years, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him. Weinstein, who denies all allegations of rape against him, checked into a treatment center, but left after one week, Us Weekly confirmed on October 20, 2017. Weinstein turned himself into authorities on May 25, 2018, on charges involving actress Lucia Evans and another unidentified woman. He appeared in court on June 5 and pleaded not guilty to felony rape charges.