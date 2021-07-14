Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Jeff Franklin

The Full House and Fuller House creator was dropped from the Netflix series in February 2018 after a report from Variety detailed complaints of alleged inappropriate behavior. “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement. The showrunner was accused of being “verbalizing abusive to staffers” as well as making suggestive comments about his sex life in the writers’ room of the comedy. Employees made complaints that Franklin would bring women he dated to the set and give them small roles on the show. Variety’s report does point out that he is not accused of “directly sexually harassing or engaging in physical misconduct with any staffers.” His attorney declined to comment. Franklin took to Instagram to say goodbye to the cast and the show’s fans, sharing a photo with cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin. He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”