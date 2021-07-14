Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Josh Duggar

The former reality star was arrested and taken into custody in Arkansas in April 2021. He was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. If the former 19 Kids and Counting star is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. While his trial was set to begin in July 2021, a judge granted his request to push the trial back until that November, according to documents obtained by Us in June 2021. Duggar’s attorney entered the defendant’s not guilty plea in an April 2021 hearing. Previously, Duggar made headlines in 2015 when multiple girls — including several of his sisters — claimed the Arkansas native molested them when he was a teenager. Shortly after those claims, he admitted he had cheated on his wife and went to a rehab facility.