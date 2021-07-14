Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Kevin Spacey

Actor Anthony Rapp claimed in an interview with BuzzFeed News on October 29, 2017, that the two-time Oscar winner made sexual advances toward him in 1985 when Rapp was 14 years old. Less than a week later, eight current and former House of Cards employees came forward to CNN to allege that Spacey had sexually harassed or assaulted them. On November 8, 2017, Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV news anchor claimed Spacey sexually assaulted her then 18-year-old son Will Little at a Nantucket bar in July 2016. In light of the allegations, Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the star said in a statement to Us on November 2, 2017. “No other information is available at this time.”