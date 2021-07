Larry Nassar

Aly Raisman claims in a 60 Minutes interview airing on November 12, 2017, that the former USA Gymnastics doctor sexually abused her. McKayla Maroney and Sydney bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher have also accused the former doctor – who already facing 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at the time of Raisman’s claim. He is serving a 60-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges – of sexual misconduct and harassment.