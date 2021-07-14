Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Les Moonves

CBS launched an investigation against its CEO Moonves on July 27, 2018, following allegations of sexual harassment by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas and writer Janet Jones, that were published in a New Yorker exposé. Four of the women claimed to the magazine that Moonves, who has been an outspoken advocate for the #MeToo movement, “forcibly” touched or kissed them during business meetings. Two also claimed Moonves “physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers.” In a statement to Us, the network said, “All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously.” CBS’ board of directors said Moonves will keep his role for the time being as an outside counsel conducts an independent investigation.

Moonves gave his own statement to The New Yorker: “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.” The TV exec’s wife, Julie Chen, also posted a statement on Twitter defending her husband: “Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”