Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Louis C.K.

After five women came forward to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct, Louis C.K. released a statement admitting to the allegations. “I want to address the stories told to The New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not,” he said in a lengthy statement to Us Weekly on November 10, 2017. “These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”