Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Luc Besson

Parisian authorities launched a rape investigation into the French director of films including The Fifth Element, Nikita, and Leon: The Professional, CNN reported on May 20, 2018. French radio station Europe 1 reported that an actress told authorities that the incident allegedly took place at the luxury Bristol Hotel in Paris on May 17. Europe 1 reported that the woman claimed she had “drunk a cup of tea, then felt unwell and lost consciousness.” She alleged that when she came to, she remembered being sexually assaulted. Besson’s lawyer told AFP that the director who has been married four times, including to Milla Jovovich, “categorically denies” the allegations, adding that the unnamed actress is “someone he knows, towards whom he has never behaved inappropriately.”