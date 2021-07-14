Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Mario Batali

The celebrity chef was accused by four different women of sexual misconduct in an investigative report by Eater. One woman claimed that he rubbed his hands over her breasts at a party after she spilled wine on her chest when someone bumped into her; a second alleged he grabbed her breasts after she stopped working for him; another told Eater he groped her, and a fourth claimed he repeatedly grabbed her from behind and held her tightly against him. While Batali said in a statement to Eater that he didn’t know who the individuals making the allegations are, he admitted that the behavior matches how he’s acted. “That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and I am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused.” Batali also announced that he was stepping away from his restaurants. ABC also said in a statement to Us Weekly that the network has asked The Chew cohost to “step away from The Chew while we review the allegations that have just recently come to attention.”

In May 2018, the New York Police Department announced it was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Batali after the celebrity chef was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an unnamed woman. The woman, who appeared on the May 20 episode of 60 Minutes, claimed the incident took place at a Manhattan restaurant, where she joined the TV personality for a glass of wine. She says she spoke to the police about the experience at the time but never filed a report. Batali released a statement to CBS saying, ”I vehemently deny the allegation that I sexually assaulted this woman.”