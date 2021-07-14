Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Mark Schwahn

The creator of One Tree Hill has been accused of sexual misconduct by stars Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and 16 other women who worked on the CW series during its 2003-2012 run. The ladies released a letter to Variety, which read, “Mark Schwahn’s behavior over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an ‘open secret.’ Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be. Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe. More than one woman on our show had her career trajectory threatened.” Schwahn had yet to respond at the time while he worked on the E! series The Royals. The network, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television, the companies behind the show, said in a statement on Monday that they “are monitoring the information carefully.”