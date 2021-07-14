Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Morgan Freeman

Eight women accused the Oscar winner of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior in an investigative report published by CNN in May 2018. One young production assistant claimed that Freeman once “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear” on the set of the 2017 film Going in Style. Meanwhile, a senior member of the production staff for the 2013 movie Now You See Me alleged that the actor made numerous comments about her and her female assistant’s bodies.

Freeman responded to the allegations in a statement to Us: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”