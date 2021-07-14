Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Nev Schulman

Schulman was accused of sexual misconduct in May 2018 and production on his show Catfish was temporarily paused. “We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation,” MTV told Us in a statement. Catfish resumed production the next month after the network determined that the allegations against Schulman were not credible. “Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” an MTV spokesperson told Us at the time. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”