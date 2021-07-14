Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Nick Carter

Singer Melissa Schuman first accused the Backstreet Boys singer of rape in a detailed blog post shared in November. She claimed the “Everybody” singer, then 22, performed oral sex on her, despite her refusals, in a bathroom at his apartment in Santa Monica. He then allegedly forced her to do the same to him before taking her into his bedroom and raping her. She was 18 at the time. The boy bander denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly. “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” he said. “We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”