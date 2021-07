Paul Haggis

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women, including two rapes. After publicist Haleigh Breest filed a lawsuit in December charging Haggis with rape, the Associated Press reported in January 2018 that three additional women were prompted to come forward. The Crash screenwriter has denied all of the claims made accused him. His lawyer denied the latest accusations to the AP, saying, “He didn’t rape anybody.”