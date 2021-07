Paul Marciano

Kate Upton accused the Guess cofounder of sexual misconduct in January 2018. “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo,” the model tweeted. Upton shared her tweet on Instagram and added, “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.” The fashion designer denied Upton’s accusations to TMZ.