Richard Dreyfuss

A writer who worked with Richard Dreyfuss in the 1980s, Jessica Teich, alleged the Jaws actor exposed himself to her in an interview with Vulture in November 2017. The allegations came after Dreyfuss applauded his son Harry Dreyfuss for speaking out against Kevin Spacey. Dreyfuss denied the allegations to Vulture, but admitted he was once an “asshole” and “flirt.”