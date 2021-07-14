Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Scott Baio

The former Happy Days star, denied on January 27, 2017, that he molested his Charles in Charge costar Nicole Eggert when she was a minor. The Baywatch alum claimed in a series of tweets that Baio digitally penetrated her, starting at the age of 14 until she was 17. In a Facebook live video, Baio denied the allegations and said his “reputation was being damaged” by Eggert’s claims, but he did acknowledge that they had consensual sex when she was at least 18 years old. “The problem with almost all he said-she said cases is they’re he said-she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it,” he said in the video. “The real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously — and that’s too bad.”