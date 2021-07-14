Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Steven Seagal

Seagal was accused of sexually assaulting an extra named Regina Simons on the set of On Deadly Ground in 2005. Variety reported in January 2018 that the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation against the actor. The Wrap adds that former model Faviola Dadis also accused Seagal of groping her during an audition at a hotel room in 2002. Several other women, including Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies and Katherine Heigl, have previously accused Seagal of sexual misconduct over the years, according to Variety. He has denied some of those claims.