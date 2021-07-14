Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

T.J. Miller

The comedian was accused of sexually assaulting and punching a woman while attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in the early 2000s. The Silicon Valley alum’s alleged victim shared her account in an interview with The Daily Beast published in December 2017. “He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” claimed the woman, who asked to remain anonymous and used the pseudonym Sarah. “He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop … I couldn’t say anything.” Miller’s Comedy Central series The Gorburger Show was canceled hours after the allegations were made public.

Miller and his wife, Kate Miller, released a statement on her Twitter account. “We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. … Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”