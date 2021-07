Thomas Ravenel

Former model and real estate agent Ashley Perkins claimed the Southern Charm star sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, after they matched on Tinder in 2015. Ravenel’s lawyer responded to the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly on May 3, 2018: ”My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”