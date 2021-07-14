Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Tom Brokaw

Two former NBC News employees accused the longtime network anchor of sexual harassment in April 2018. Linda Vester claimed to Variety that Brokaw made unwanted advances and tried to kiss her on multiple occasions in the 1990s. A second woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged to The Washington Post that the veteran journalist put her hands on his chest and then invited her to his office, an offer that she refused. Brokaw denied Vester’s allegations in a statement: “I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other.”