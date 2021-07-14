Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Tom Sizemore

The Pearl Harbor actor was allegedly sent home from the set of 2003’s Born Killers movie after an 11-year-old girl complained that he touched her genitals, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the story posted online in November 2017, a dozen cast and crew confirmed the incident to THR, saying that it took place towards the end of filming when the young girl, who had a small role in the film, was required to sit on Sizemore’s lap during a photo session for a scene in the film. Sizemore allegedly either rubbed his finger against the girl’s vagina or inserted it, THR reports. The girl subsequently told her mother what happened and Catrine McGregor, the casting director, was informed. McGregor filed a complaint with SAG’s legal department and advocated for Sizemore to be fired from the film. The film’s producers dismissed Sizemore from the set as soon as they heard the claim and reviewed the photographs from the photo shoot but found them inconclusive. The parents talked to police but declined to press charges. The Saving Private Ryan actor’s agent told THR, “Our position is ‘no comment.’”