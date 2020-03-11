Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty mogul attended a Bachelor viewing party with sister Kendall Jenner. Kardashian shared a video of three cakes that featured Peter and his mother, Hannah Ann and Madison. “OK, guys. We are at a Bachelor party, gonna watch the finale,” the mother of four shared.

Later on in Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, she posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call she had with Chris Harrison. She noted that she was “getting all the tea” from the longtime Bachelor host.

Kardashian also took to Twitter to voice her support for one particular contestant, writing, “I love Hannah Ann!!!!”