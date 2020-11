Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

After a three-month engagement in 2011, the Chicago Bears player changed his mind. Sources close to Cavallari told Us she was “blindsided” by Cutler, who later confirmed the split via Facebook. They later reconciled and got married in June 2013, but they announced their split in April 2020. They share sons Camden and Jaxon as well as a daughter named Saylor.