Alexis Phifer and Kanye West

A source close to the couple — who split in April 2008 after they had been dating since 2002 — told Us that Kanye “just couldn’t keep it going — they are still friends and have broken up and gotten back together before, so it could work out.” West had proposed to Phifer in 2006 while vacationing in Italy and had said he wanted to honor his late mother’s wishes to make the relationship official.