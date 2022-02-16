Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

One month after denying breakup rumors, the former couple announced their split in April 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the exes said in a statement to the Today show at the time. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The former MLB player and the Hustlers actress started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later.