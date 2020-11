John Cena and Nikki Bella

The WWE stars exclusively confirmed to Us in April 2018 that they ended their six-year relationship just days before they were set to tie the knot. Us confirmed they reconciled one month later, but they called it quits for good in July 2018. Bella went on to get engaged in November 2019 to Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she welcomed a child in July 2020, while Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020.