Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr

The personal trainer revealed in October 2020 that her engagement to the retired NBA player had ended. “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote via Instagram. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Parr also noted that Odom “has some things that he alone has to work through.”