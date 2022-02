Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson

About nine months after getting engaged in March 2018, the Destiny’s Child singer and her pastor fiancé split and called off their engagement. “I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out,” the musician wrote on her Instagram Story in December 2018. “The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS.”