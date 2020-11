Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz

Us broke the news in October 2003 that the stars were planning to tie the knot. Years later, the actress would finally go public with the truth during an interview with The Edit. “Well, I knew Zoë [Kravitz] because I was engaged to her father,” she said of her Big Little Lies costar in February 2017. “It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”