Robin Wright and Ben Foster

Us exclusively confirmed in November 2014 that the pair called it quits. “She got swept up in the engagement last Christmas, but then their schedules got crazy and she realized it wasn’t the right decision,” an insider said. Their 14-year age difference didn’t help matters either. Another source added: “The gap just ended up being too much. Ben was kind of immature. She couldn’t deal with him anymore.” He’d go on to marry Laura Prepon in June 2018.