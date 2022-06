Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The How I Met Your Mother alum and the chef started dating in 2004. The couple proposed to each other in 2006 but didn’t announce their engagement until June 2011, shortly after gay marriage was legalized in New York. In September 2014, Harris announced that he and Burtka tied the knot during a romantic getaway to Italy. The twosome welcomed twins Harper and Gideon in October 2010.