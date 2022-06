Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

Things have certainly changed since Berkus proposed to Brent during a trip to Machu Picchu, Peru, in April 2013. The couple married in May 2014 at the New York Public Library. They welcomed their daughter, Poppy Brent-Berkus, via surrogate in March 2015 and had son Michael Brent-Berkus three years later.