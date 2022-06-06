Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

The couple met at a birthday party in Palm Springs, California, in 2010 and began dating in December the following year. “Right away, I knew I wanted to get to know him,” Bass later told Brides magazine. “I had no idea it would lead to a romantic relationship.” Bass popped the question to Turchin in August 2013 and they got married in December 2014. They announced in June 2021 that they were expecting a twin son and daughter via surrogate. Alexander and Violet arrived in October of that year.