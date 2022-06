Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Before they tied the knot in 2017, the Kinky Boots star viewed Smith as the one that got away. The couple met in 2009 and went their separate ways the following year after a brief fling. After five years of friendship, they rekindled their romance — and the rest is history. “It was so much fun and it was a whirlwind,” Smith told Playbill of their nuptials in 2017. “But it all turned out more beautifully than I could ever imagine.”