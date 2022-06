Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

After meeting years earlier, the American Crime Story actress and Taylor officially confirmed their romance in 2016. “If my life choices had to be predicted based on what was expected from me from a community on either side, that’s going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don’t want to feel that,” Paulson told The New York Times that year. “What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor.”