Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

“Lisa and I are of the same mind. When you get married, you get married,” Hamlin exclusively told Us in 2019. “So we have a very functional relationship and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other and we let each other be. We’re not helicopter husband and wife.”

The Mad Men alum, who shares daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray with the reality star, also addressed how having different interests brought them closer together.

“I have no idea why opposites attract but we are completely and utterly opposite. But I love to cook and she doesn’t, so we all get fed as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture and she does so whatever I know about pop culture I get from her.”