Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

After over 20 years of marriage, Douglas revealed how communication helped make his marriage work through ups and downs.

“It’s taken me a long time, but resentment is an easy thing to keep under the surface,” he told Us in September 2019, noting that it is crucial to “talk things out” with your partner. “I think most of the times it’s really good to get things out sooner than later.”