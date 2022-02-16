Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The couple, married since 2008, rarely share details about their relationship. After the Dreamgirls actress addressed the rapper’s infidelity in her 2016 album Lemonade, Jay-Z opened up about fixing his marriage.

“That’s my soulmate. It’s the person I love,” he told CNN in January 2018. “And you can be in love with someone, you can love someone, and if you haven’t experienced love and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, you’re going to have complications, period.”

The frequent collaborators are parents to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.